 NCC commissions KPMG to devise broadband pricing structure – Telecompaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCC commissions KPMG to devise broadband pricing structure – Telecompaper

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

NCC commissions KPMG to devise broadband pricing structure
Telecompaper
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commissioned KPMG Professional Services to support it in developing a pricing structure for broadband, as services become more widely available, reports the Guardian. The aim is to ensure the
$70bn telecoms sector in major restructuringNew Telegraph Newspaper
NCC to develop new pricing structure for broadband, data servicesGuardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.