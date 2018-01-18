NCC commissions KPMG to devise broadband pricing structure – Telecompaper
NCC commissions KPMG to devise broadband pricing structure
Telecompaper
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commissioned KPMG Professional Services to support it in developing a pricing structure for broadband, as services become more widely available, reports the Guardian. The aim is to ensure the …
$70bn telecoms sector in major restructuring
NCC to develop new pricing structure for broadband, data services
