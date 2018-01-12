 7UP shareholders Affelka scheme of arrangement – WorldStage | Nigeria Today
7UP shareholders Affelka scheme of arrangement – WorldStage

Posted on Jan 12, 2018


Business Post Nigeria

7UP shareholders Affelka scheme of arrangement
WorldStage
Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc. shareholders on Thursday approved the Scheme of Arrangement for the acquisition of 26.8 per cent shares by Affelka South Africa. The shareholders gave the approval at the Court-Ordered meeting convened at the instance of
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

