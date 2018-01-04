8 arrested after at least 20 killed in Nigeria attacks – News24
|
News24
|
8 arrested after at least 20 killed in Nigeria attacks
News24
Warri – Authorities in Nigeria say eight people have been arrested after a series of attacks blamed on Fulani herdsmen who oppose a new anti-grazing law. The governor of Benue state in north-central Nigeria has blamed the herdsmen for killing at least …
HURIWA to Buhari: Stop herdsmen's killings
Fulani Herdsmen Killings: Buhari will be held accountable – Fani kayode
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!