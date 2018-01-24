8 truck drivers carrying a total of 469,000 litres of petrol arrested

Operatives of the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested 8 truck drivers carrying a total of total of 469,000 litres of petrol enroute Benin Republic. According to reports, the arrest was made yesterday in Mokwa, Niger State, on their way to Babana, a border town between Nigeria and Republic […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

