800 Fulani killed by local militia in one weekend in Taraba – Kano Emir

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, says over 800 Fulani, mostly women and children were murdered by local militias in Mambila, Taraba State in one weekend late last year, but the killings did not receive media attention. The Emir also said he personally gave the Federal Government pictures of the 800 Fulani herdsmen and their families that were killed in Taraba State last year but the government had yet to take action. “In one case, a pregnant woman was killed, her stomach was ripped open and the baby was brought out and slaughtered.

