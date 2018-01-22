 83-Year-Old Man In Court For Alledged Rape Of 12-Year-Old Grand Daughter, Says Grand Daughter Begged For it – Nigeria News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

83-Year-Old Man In Court For Alledged Rape Of 12-Year-Old Grand Daughter, Says Grand Daughter Begged For it – Nigeria News

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Nigeria News

83-Year-Old Man In Court For Alledged Rape Of 12-Year-Old Grand Daughter, Says Grand Daughter Begged For it
Nigeria News
An 83-Year-Old Grand Father who is currently undergoing trial in court have admitted to charges that he raped his 12-Year -Old grand-daughter but it was not his fault. The man, Michael Moyo who hails from Mabvuku area of Zimbabwe stated that “the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.