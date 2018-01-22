83-Year-Old Man In Court For Alledged Rape Of 12-Year-Old Grand Daughter, Says Grand Daughter Begged For it – Nigeria News
|
Nigeria News
|
83-Year-Old Man In Court For Alledged Rape Of 12-Year-Old Grand Daughter, Says Grand Daughter Begged For it
Nigeria News
An 83-Year-Old Grand Father who is currently undergoing trial in court have admitted to charges that he raped his 12-Year -Old grand-daughter but it was not his fault. The man, Michael Moyo who hails from Mabvuku area of Zimbabwe stated that “the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!