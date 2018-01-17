83-Year-Old Virgin Gets Married To 90-Year-Old Father Of 10

An 83-year-old virgin woman simply called as Naom, finally got married to a 90-year-old father of 10, known as Rwakaikara, as they exchanged their vows at St. James Cathedral, Kigorobya, Hoima District of Uganda.

The wedding ceremony was presided over by the retired bishop of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese, UgandaBlizz reports.

While officiating the wedding ceremony, Bishop Kyamanywa told the congregation that it was not too late to take God’s way, thanking the couple for patiently waiting for their special day.

He said the couple has challenged the young generation to also follow the way of God, stating that so far in his pastoral work, he has never wed a couple of this age and that this has been a blessing to him.

“It’s my first time since I started work as Bishop to wed an old virgin woman as Naom. This is amazing and the world will read and learn a lot about you,” he said.

Although Mr. Rwakaikara has 10 children and 40 grandchildren from his first (late) wife, his new wife Naom has never married before and doctors have confirmed she was still a first class virgin at 83 as of 24th December 2017.

Until her marriage, Naom was world’s oldest female virgin and has been receiving a lot of money from well-wishers to support her.

