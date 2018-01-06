89-year-old great-grandmother raped in her home as another looked on laughing – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
89-year-old great-grandmother raped in her home as another looked on laughing
The Punch
AN 89-YEAR-OLD great-grandmother with Alzheimer's was raped in a horrific early hours attack in her own home. The vulnerable victim has told how one young man sexually assaulted her as another looked on and laughed. Now police have launched an appeal …
SHOCKING: 89-year-old woman, suffering from Alzheimer's, raped in Dorset
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!