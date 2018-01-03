 9.3% economic growth recorded in last quarter – GhanaWeb | Nigeria Today
9.3% economic growth recorded in last quarter – GhanaWeb

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Business


9.3% economic growth recorded in last quarter
The Bloomberg Guide to the Ghanaian Economy in 2018 Report has painted a positive picture about the country's economic prospects, saying the economy grew 9.3 per cent in the third quarter of last year as oil production increased. It said the growth, if
