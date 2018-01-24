 90 Nigerian wrestlers for African Championships – The Punch | Nigeria Today
90 Nigerian wrestlers for African Championships – The Punch

Guardian

90 Nigerian wrestlers for African Championships
The Punch
The Nigeria Wrestling Federation has said the country will feature 90 wrestlers at the 2018 African Wrestling Championships in Port Harcourt from February 7 to 11. President of the NWF Daniel Igali told our correspondent on the telephone on Wednesday
