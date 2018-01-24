90 Nigerian wrestlers for African Championships – The Punch
|
90 Nigerian wrestlers for African Championships
The Punch
The Nigeria Wrestling Federation has said the country will feature 90 wrestlers at the 2018 African Wrestling Championships in Port Harcourt from February 7 to 11. President of the NWF Daniel Igali told our correspondent on the telephone on Wednesday …
