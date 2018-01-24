90 Nigerian wrestlers for African Championships – The Punch

90 Nigerian wrestlers for African Championships

The Punch

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation has said the country will feature 90 wrestlers at the 2018 African Wrestling Championships in Port Harcourt from February 7 to 11. President of the NWF Daniel Igali told our correspondent on the telephone on Wednesday …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

