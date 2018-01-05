90-year old tourist killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attack – Vanguard
|
The Punch
|
90-year old tourist killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attack
Vanguard
A nine-year-old tourist was killed and another tourist left on life support when crocodiles attacked them as they paddled an inflatable boat in Zimbabwte's Matopos National Park, a parks official said on Friday. John Bowman, 90, and Rosemary Mitchell …
