 9ice Gets New Tattoos And Toni Payne Has This To Say About It – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

9ice Gets New Tattoos And Toni Payne Has This To Say About It – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

9ice Gets New Tattoos And Toni Payne Has This To Say About It
Information Nigeria
Nigerian singer, 9ice has gotten a brand new heavy tattoo on his arm and some of his fans are not really feeling the 38 year old singer's on this new move. The 'Alapomeji' crooner shared a video of the process on his Instagram page and informed his

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.