9mobile in the eye of the storm – The Nation Newspaper

9mobile in the eye of the storm
A Lagos court ruling sacking the interim board of 9mobile may have plunged the telco deeper into crisis. LUCAS AJANAKU writes on the implications of the latest twist on ongoing efforts to sell the telco by Barclays Africa. BUT for the court judgment …
9mobile may still be sold as NCC declines comment on court order
…Lawyers seek enforcement of court ruling
