 A 36-Hour Non-Stop Party with 25 DJs! Shina Peller, Ushbebe, DJ Cuppy at Quilox Nightclub | Nigeria Today
A 36-Hour Non-Stop Party with 25 DJs! Shina Peller, Ushbebe, DJ Cuppy at Quilox Nightclub

Posted on Jan 5, 2018

Quilox luxury nightclub changed the game yet again by throwing Nigeria’s first 24-hour party. This is also the first time in Nigeria that 25 of the biggest DJs in the country have performed at a single event. The  Hennessy supported event started at 6.00 pm on Friday, December 22nd and was to end at 6.00 […]

