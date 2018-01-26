A force of nature who may be forced out, Cristiano Ronaldo is treading Alfredo Di Stefano’s path in more ways than one – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
A force of nature who may be forced out, Cristiano Ronaldo is treading Alfredo Di Stefano's path in more ways than one
The Independent
The Portuguese is a legendary figure whose quality is now diminished – so what will Real do? Miguel Delaney Chief Football Writer; @MiguelDelaney; 8 hours ago. Click to follow. The Independent Sport. Real Madrid face a dilemma with their star man on …
Ronaldo reveals how Real Madrid can still have “incredible year”
Emery wants PSG fans to show Neymar 'affection'
Cristiano Ronaldo sports bruised eye after gruesome injury as Real Madrid train ahead of La Liga clash
