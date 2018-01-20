 A Frank Epistle to Governor Rochas Okorocha – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A Frank Epistle to Governor Rochas Okorocha – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

A Frank Epistle to Governor Rochas Okorocha
THISDAY Newspapers
It is heart-warming seeing the founding fathers of Imo State standing up to cataclysmic governor Rochas Okorocha. Top businessmen, members of the academia, technocrats, retired senior military, as well as other professionals of Imo State origin
Nigerians make U-turn, hail Okorocha as UK, announces Ministry of LonelinessNew Telegraph Newspaper
Is Okorocha Vindicated?Independent Newspapers Limited

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.