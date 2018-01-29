A Friend Accuse Me Of Being Gay Because I Refused To Sleep With Her – Man Shares Chart With A Friend

What is really going on with ladies this days? It seems since the advent of sex dolls, ladies has abandoned their brains and what they are known for in this part of the world. They have no single shame at all in the way they go after men this days.

A Facebook user with the Name Bright Baidu just posted on his Page a screenshot of a his Female Friend calling him gay, and threatening to expose him if he doesn’t sleep with her. Can you imagine?

Been a smart guy that he is, He rushed and posted their chats of Facebook. Read below!