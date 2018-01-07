 A friend found this drug in her boyfriend’s house, Ladies please see this and be very careful (Photo) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A friend found this drug in her boyfriend’s house, Ladies please see this and be very careful (Photo)

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

She just showed me the picture below, asking me the drug that is, that she has been seeing it in her BF’s house. Of course you know what that is but if you don’t know, it’s a drug for HIV patients. And that means, he most likely has the virus, and if he goes “raw” […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.