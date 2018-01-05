A.I.-powered guitar gadget ‘hears’ what you play, backs you up in real time

OneManBand is a smart guitar device that ‘listens’ to what you’re playing, adapts to it, and then generates a real-time backup track to play with you. Playing on your own will never be the same!

The post A.I.-powered guitar gadget ‘hears’ what you play, backs you up in real time appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

