 A lawyer in love with music – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A lawyer in love with music – The Punch

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

A lawyer in love with music
The Punch
Like the award-winning and popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, a.k.a, Falz the Bad Guy, Adesoga Bisuga is torn between two passions. Although he is a lawyer, his love for music is cool. His two-fold love is akin to that of the celebrated Russian

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.