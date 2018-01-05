A look back at the year that the Sub-Saharan African startup scene found its stride – TechCrunch
|
TechCrunch
|
A look back at the year that the Sub-Saharan African startup scene found its stride
TechCrunch
Jake Bright is a writer and author in New York City. He is co-author of The Next Africa. More posts by this contributor: Lamborghini's EV initiatives seem to lack a spark · FarmCrowdy raises $1M round to bring Nigerian farmers online and to market …
Activity expands in Nigeria, others on increased demand
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!