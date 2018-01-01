A national treasure – The Nation Newspaper
A national treasure
The Nation Newspaper
Three months after he turned 85, celebrated artist Bruce Onobrakpeya received the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on December 7, which was icing on the cake. Engineering scholar Prof Adesoji Adesina also got …
A fresh wave of art attack marked 2017
