A Short History Of Where It All Went Wrong For Patricia De Lille

[imagesource:here]

The DA have been watching the ANC implode for the past few years, all the while grinning ear to ear.

Now, just when they need to hold things together, the wheels have well and truly come off.

Most of the mess centres around Patricia de Lille, the mayor whose name has been all over the news these past few weeks. At times it’s a little overwhelming trying to keep track of what’s actually happened, so maybe it’s worth a quick six-month recap of how we came to be here.

Via IOL, let’s take a look at the unravelling;

September

De Lille’s troubles started when the City’s Special Investigative Unit was shut down. It was under control of JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services. Soon after the closure of the unit, a spat started between her and Smith.

October

The spat continued, but this time letters and complaints were sent to DA leader Mmusi Maimane. The DA also launched its investigation. At the same time, the ANC received news of possible irregularities of upgrades to De Lille’s home and protests outside her house. Documents shown to the Cape Argus showed the City paid for security upgrades while other construction work was paid for by De Lille.

Right, so she dodged a bullet there, but the worst was still to come.

November

Craig Kesson, a director in De Lille’s office, alleged she covered up corruption to the tune of R33million involving the City’s transport commissioner, Melissa Whitehead… The DA slammed De Lille’s claims she was under political attack as “patently nonsense” and ordered her to give reasons she should not be fired. A voice clip exposing the negative sentiments of a “minority group” within the DA unhappy with mayor Patricia de Lille, has laid bare the party’s simmering divisions.

December

Investigations into the allegations concluded and corruption and maladministration was uncovered. De Lille slammed the investigations as incorrect and prejudicial. At the same time, she was given an extension to give reasons why she should not be fired.

Not a very festive season, which leads to her terrible start to this week:

January

The full council deliberated on the investigative reports and decided a further investigation was needed. The report, compiled by Bowman Gilfillan, was slammed again by De Lille, with threats to take it on judicial review if not corrected. The DA decided on her future on Sunday, and will press charges. “The federal executive has thus resolved that the mayor be formally charged and investigated by the party’s federal legal commission,” DA leader Mmusi Maimane said.

If you’re thinking that this surely spells the end for de Lille, and it seems crazy that it would not, you need to consider what such upheaval would do to the party’s chances in the 2019 national elections.

As the Daily Maverick spells out, it could be a serious own goal:

Dropping De Lille, who won a two-thirds majority for the DA in the 2016 local government elections in Cape Town, at most 18 months before the 2019 poll simply is not feasible without the very real prospect of seriously damaging the DA’s prospects. The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in December has shifted the party into a hopeful upswing, and has effectively shifted the political sands as the exit of President Jacob Zuma from the Union Buildings – the target of much of the DA’s political energy – appears to be a matter of when, not if, dependent on the necessary face saving measures.

Throw in the fact that we have a city just months away from the taps running dry and you have a right old mess.

Then again, try and find a political party in this country that doesn’t make you cringe. I’ll wait…

[sources:iol&dailymav]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

