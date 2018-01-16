 A tale of two Presidents: Trump and Buhari – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A tale of two Presidents: Trump and Buhari – The Punch

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

A tale of two Presidents: Trump and Buhari
The Punch
Two Presidents we have come to know quite well are as different from each other on the surface as they can be. One, President Donald Trump of the United States, is White, Christian, and talks too much. The other, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria
Your response to Trump' tax relief is important; are you going to refuse to accept your cut?The Laconia Daily Sun

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.