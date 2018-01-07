A Vote for Buhari in 2019 means more Fulani Herdsmen killing -FFK

In reaction to Fulani Herdsmen killings in Taraba State, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode opined that electing President Buhari in 2019 means more Fulani Herdsmen Killings in Nigeria. He wondered why the Media are covering the genocide.

Sharing pictures of the victims in Taraba State, Kayode said he wondered when the killings will stop. He recalled that Fulani Militants have been attacking Nigerians since 57 years ago. He described the killing as ‘Unfathomable and Unprecedented’.

According to him, many has been slaughtered with the Nonchalant attitude of Buhari and his cabinets. He warned those committing the atrocities reminding them that a day of reckoning is coming for them.

He Urged the Media to expose Fulani Herdsmen or it might be their loved ones who will be the next victim of Fulani Herdsmen.

In his words, Femi wrote : The sheer scale of carnage that Fulani militants and their allies have unleashed on Nigerians over the last 57 years is unfathomable and unprecedented. Millions have been slaughtered. Those that commit these atrocities should be warned: there shall be a day of reckoning!

It goes on and on. They will not stop. They will not relent. They love to spill blood and to cut the throats of women and children.A vote for Buhari in 2019 means more of this.Why can’t our media expose this ethnic cleansing? Why cover up genocide? It could be ur loved one next!

