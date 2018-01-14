 A week after he begged God to take his life, Nigerian stage 4 cancer patient dies | Nigeria Today
A week after he begged God to take his life, Nigerian stage 4 cancer patient dies

A Young Nigerian man Edu Val, who had been battling stage 4 cancer for over a year, passed away in the early hours of this morning in Lagos. Edu was in so much pain a week ago that he begged God to take his life. His twitter timeline is proof of how much he was […]

