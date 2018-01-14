A week after he begged God to take his life, Nigerian stage 4 cancer patient dies
A Young Nigerian man Edu Val, who had been battling stage 4 cancer for over a year, passed away in the early hours of this morning in Lagos. Edu was in so much pain a week ago that he begged God to take his life. His twitter timeline is proof of how much he was […]
The post A week after he begged God to take his life, Nigerian stage 4 cancer patient dies appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!