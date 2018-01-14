A woman who couldn’t find a real husband married the ghost of a 18th-century Haitian pirate – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
A woman who couldn't find a real husband married the ghost of a 18th-century Haitian pirate
Daily Mail
A Jack Sparrow impersonator has married her dream man – a Haitian pirate who died in the 18th century, who she has never seen. Amanda Teague, 45, from Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, married the ghost who is also named Jack – and the two go on dates …
Woman fed up of dating humans says she has married a ghost
Woman fed up with hunting for the perfect man decides to marry the GHOST of 300-year-old pirate
Woman marries 'soul mate' 18th century pirate ghost
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!