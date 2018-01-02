Aare Ona Kakanfo: Afe Babalola, Ekiti, Ondo monarchs endorse Gani Adams

Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti and prominent traditional rulers in Ondo and Ekiti states have endorsed Chief Gani Adams as new Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland. Indicating a hundred percent support for Adams, Babalola, who received Adams at his university office yesterday urged the new generalissimo to pursue the […]

Aare Ona Kakanfo: Afe Babalola, Ekiti, Ondo monarchs endorse Gani Adams

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

