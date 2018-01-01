AARE ONA KAKANFO: Afe Babalola, monarchs task Gani Adams on Yoruba unity – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
AARE ONA KAKANFO: Afe Babalola, monarchs task Gani Adams on Yoruba unity
Vanguard
Ado-Ekiti— FOUNDER of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, and prominent traditional rulers in Ondo and Ekiti states have urged the Aare Ona Kankafo designate of Yoruba land, Dr Gani Adams to use his new office to further strengthen …
Afe Babalola among Africa's most influential persons, says Adams
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!