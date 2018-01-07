Aare Ona Kakanfo: Final rites begin for Gani Adams’ installation – Vanguard
Vanguard
Aare Ona Kakanfo: Final rites begin for Gani Adams' installation
Vanguard
Lagos – The final rites for the installation of Otunba Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland will begin on Wednesda in Oyo. •Adams. Mr Dotun Oladipo, the Chairman, Media Committee of the Aare Ona Kakanfo installation made this known in …
