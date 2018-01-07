Abducted Edo Rev. Sisters regain freedom after 53 days
Three Catholic reverend sisters and three other females, who were kidnapped by gunmen in Edo State, have been released. The sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Convent regained their freedom after spending 53 days in the kidnappers’ den. Punch reports that one of the victims was released at about 6pm on Saturday, while the […]
