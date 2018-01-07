 Abducted Edo reverend sisters regain freedom – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Abducted Edo reverend sisters regain freedom – The Punch

Abducted Edo reverend sisters regain freedom
Three Catholic reverend sisters and three other females, who were kidnapped by gunmen in Edo State, have been released. The sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Convent regained their freedom after spending 53 days in the kidnappers' den. It was
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

