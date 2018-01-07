Abducted Edo reverend sisters regain freedom – The Punch
The Punch
Abducted Edo reverend sisters regain freedom
The Punch
Three Catholic reverend sisters and three other females, who were kidnapped by gunmen in Edo State, have been released. The sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Convent regained their freedom after spending 53 days in the kidnappers' den. It was …
Breaking: After 53 days, kidnapped Reverend Sisters regain freedom
