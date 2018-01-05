Abductors Of Kaduna’s Paramount Ruler, Kukah Demands N100m Ransom

Kidnappers of Chief Yohanna Kukah, the paramount ruler of Ikulu nation in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State have made contact with the relations of the royal father. LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the abductors contacted the family of the royal father yesterday (Thursday) morning and demanded for a sum of N100m as ransom. […]

The post Abductors Of Kaduna’s Paramount Ruler, Kukah Demands N100m Ransom appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

