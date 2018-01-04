Abductors of Taraba Lawmaker Demand N75 Million Ransom

The gunmen who kidnapped the member representing Takum I in the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Hosea Ibi, have allegedly demanded N75m for his release.

A family source who pleaded anonymity told Punch on Thursday that the kidnappers have contacted a family friend, who is also a lawmaker in the State House of Assembly, with the ransom demand.

He, however, refused to disclose the name of the family friend and whether the family was willing to pay the ransom to secure the release of the lawmaker.

Hon. Hosea Ibi was kidnapped last Saturday night in his hometown, Takum, by yet to be identified gunmen.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, said the Taraba State Police Command was not aware of the ransom being demanded by the kidnappers.

Misal, however, urged the family not to pay any ransom to the kidnappers as the police were doing everything possible to ensure the free and safe release of Hon. Hosea Ibi.

According to him, substantial progress has made in respect of the case.

This is the second time in less than two years that such a high profile kidnapping is happening in the state. The first was the kidnapping of the mother of the state Deputy Governor, Engr. Haruna Manu in 2016.

