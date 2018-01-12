Abdullahi Condoles Kwara United Over Auto-crash, Promises to Help Team

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has sympathized with the management and players of the Kwara United Football team which recently had an auto accident on its way from a football engagement in Lagos.

The team which was returning from the ‘Super 4’ tournament of the Nigerian National League had the accident on the Ibadan-Oyo expressway when its coaster bus collided with a stationary truck. Several officials and players of the team were injured as a result of the accident.

Mallam Abdullahi, a former Minister of Sports, said he was shocked by the news of the accident but consoled by the fact that no life was lost in it.

‘’As sad as it is that the team was involved in that unfortunate incident, I am delighted that no one died as a result of it; nonetheless, I condole with the entire team and wish the casualties speedy recovery,” a statement signed by Julius Ogunro, his Special Assistant, Media said.

Abdullahi also assured that he will work with other sports stakeholders in Kwara to ensure that the accident does not affect the team adversely.

‘’I have watched the team play and can say confidently that they have depth and quality. I will work with other stakeholders to support the team to ensure that the accident does not affect the team’s ability to compete effectively in the premier league,’’ Abdullahi said.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Abdullahi Condoles Kwara United Over Auto-crash, Promises to Help Team appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

