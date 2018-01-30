 Abdullahi thanks NFF, Nigerian fans for supporting Falconets – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abdullahi thanks NFF, Nigerian fans for supporting Falconets – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Abdullahi thanks NFF, Nigerian fans for supporting Falconets
Daily Trust
The assistant coach of Nigeria's U-20 women team, the Falconets, Mansur Abdullahi has expressed his gratitude to the Nigeria Football Federation and football fans for supporting the team to qualify for the 2018 FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in France. On
Nigerian Football body secure new sponsors for Super EaglesPulse Nigeria
NFF, NB Plc to sign contract in LagosNew Telegraph Newspaper
Wapic Insurance Signs Partnership Agreement With NFFIndependent Newspapers Limited
Nigeria News –The Eagle Online
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.