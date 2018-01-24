ABS FC Appoint Sanni As Technical Adviser – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
ABS FC Appoint Sanni As Technical Adviser
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – The chairman of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC of Ilorin Mr. Seni Saraki has approved the appointment of former Kwara United Head Coach, Tunde Sanni, as the Club's Technical Adviser. Alloy Chukwuemeka, the team's Director of Football …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!