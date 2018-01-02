 Abuja-Kaduna rail fares to increase – Minister – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abuja-Kaduna rail fares to increase – Minister – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Abuja-Kaduna rail fares to increase – Minister
Vanguard
The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, says Federal Government may increase the transport fares of the rail services on the Abuja-Kaduna route following the inauguration of 10 new luxurious coaches. Ameachi announced this when he fielded
Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna Train Fare to Rise – MinisterAllAfrica.com
Buhari, El-Rufai insensitive to killings in Southern Kaduna – CEDRADaily Post Nigeria
Abuja-Kaduna train fares to go up —AmaechiNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Africa Independent Television –Premium Times –Daily Trust –CHANNELS TELEVISION
all 28 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.