Abuja-Kaduna railway: El-Rufai fires back at Ben Bruce
The Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has replied the Senator representing Bayelsa east, Senator Ben Murray Bruce over his recent comment on who should be given credit for the Abuja-Kaduna railway. President Muhammadu Buhari recently commissioned ten new coaches and two locomotives in Rigasa, Kaduna State. Bruce had told el-Rufai, that his (El-Rufai’s) […]
Abuja-Kaduna railway: El-Rufai fires back at Ben Bruce
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!