 Access bank creates special loan facility for indigent UNN students | Nigeria Today
Access bank creates special loan facility for indigent UNN students

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Business, Education | 0 comments

Mr Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access bank PLC says the bank has created a special loan grant for indigent students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). The GMD also approved initial deposit of zero naira as against N2,000 for students of the university to open account with the bank. Wigwe, an alumnus of […]

The post Access bank creates special loan facility for indigent UNN students appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

