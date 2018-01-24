 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2018: Kickoff Date,Venue And What You Need To Know | Nigeria Today
Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2018: Kickoff Date,Venue And What You Need To Know

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Sports

It is a marathon, not a sprint, and today the race began for the The 2018 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon with the official press conference. Here are the key points • The upcoming third edition will be held on the 10th of February, 2018. • The Lagos marathon is now certified as a Bronze Medal marathon, […]

