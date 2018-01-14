 Access Bank/Lagos City marathon: Ambode tasks commissioners on successful outing – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Access Bank/Lagos City marathon: Ambode tasks commissioners on successful outing – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Access Bank/Lagos City marathon: Ambode tasks commissioners on successful outing
Vanguard
With less than a month to the 2018 Access Bank/Lagos City Marathon, Lagos State governor, Akinwummi Ambode has mandated his lieutenants to give maximum cooperation to the organisers of the event. Governor Ambode…having a nice time at the 2017 event
Residents Praised Ambode For Honouring DPO With Gallantry AwardP.M. News
THE DAGGERS IN HIS SMILE…LAGOS COMMISSIONERS LOSE SLEEP AS GOV. AMBODE SACKS THREE …THISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.