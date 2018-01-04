 Accident along Kaduna / Zaria highway | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Accident along Kaduna / Zaria highway

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Accident along Kaduna / Zaria highway

Over speeding driver lands In a ditch after losing control of the car. He was driving along Kaduna / Zaria highway when the accident happened.

The driver escaped the accident with no wound with the help of passersby and FRSC who attended to him.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.