Accident: Trailer Crush Tricycle Driver (Keke Napep) To Death In Abia State
A Trailer loaded with Cement on Wednesday crushed an unidentified commercial Tricycle driver to death on mission road in Umuahia the Abia State Capital. According to an eyewitness, Ikechukwu, said the deceased was hit by a trailer while he was trying to avoid being crushed by the Trailer.
He said;
“The deceased was being assisted by another Tricycle driver to toll his machine to the mechanic workshop. But as they descending the hill the rope they used in tolling the victim’s Tricycle cut and deceased jumped down from the tricycle to escape from the Trailer which was coming behind him but, unfortunately, he was hit by the Trailer”.
It was gathered that men of Federal Road Safety Corps later arrived the scene and took the remains of the deceased to the morgue.
