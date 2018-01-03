Accra radiates for historic Aiteo CAF Awards ceremony – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Accra radiates for historic Aiteo CAF Awards ceremony
The Nation Newspaper
The city of Accra, Ghana's sedate but attractive capital is the venue for another watershed in the history of the African Football Awards as the event begins another quarter –century life under a new headline sponsor. AITEO Group, Nigeria's leading …
Why Africa's young people are the real winners at the CAF Awards
South Africa: 26 Years of CAF Awards
President-Elect George Weah to attend CAF awards on Thursday
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!