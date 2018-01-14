 ACF fires back at Nwabueze over attack on Buhari | Nigeria Today
ACF fires back at Nwabueze over attack on Buhari

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Arewa Consultative Forum, has slammed the Chairman of The Patriots, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, for alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war as aimed at Islamising Nigeria. Nwabueze had reportedly said the appointment of northerners as heads of major security agencies and other strategic positions, including the military, police, customs, secret service, among others, was […]

