Activist Wafula dies, his street life ignited passion to fight for justice
The Star, Kenya
Activist Wafula dies, his street life ignited passion to fight for justice
The Star, Kenya
Human rights activist Ken Wafula died yesterday at St Luke's Hospital in Eldoret. He was 45. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. The father of three developed breathing problems. Wafula is …
Fallen human rights defender Ken Wafula fought tough battles
Activists mourn Wafula
