Actor Yomi Fabiyi Loses Mum – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Actor Yomi Fabiyi Loses Mum
Nollywood actor and producer, Yomi Fabiyi took to social media to mourn the loss of his mother who died this morning due to an undisclosed illness. The actor, via instagram, shared pictures with his late mum and penned emotional words to her. He wrote
