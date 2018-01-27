Actress Dorcas Fapson in trouble after levelling rap3 allegation against Taxify driver, Henry

Henry, who is demanding an apology from Dorcas Fapson, who he said defamed him with the publication which went viral. Henry Chukwuemeka, the Taxify driver who was accused of attempted raped and kidnap by Dorcas Fapson, has dragged the Nollywood actress to court. According to Taxify driver in the lawsuit, his bitter exchange with the […]

The post Actress Dorcas Fapson in trouble after levelling rap3 allegation against Taxify driver, Henry appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

